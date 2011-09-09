By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 9 With the preliminaries now out
of the way, the U.S. Open men's competition can really begin.
As expected, the world's top four players, Novak Djokovic,
Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, are safely through
to the semi-finals.
All are in fantastic touch and brimming with confidence and
picking the eventual winner is no easier now than when the
two-week tournament began.
Djokovic will play Federer in the first semi on the Arthur
Ashe Stadium court while Nadal and Murray will lock horns in
the second on a rare day when the big four all get together.
"It's good for tennis," said Murray. "That's probably what
people would like to see."
Normally, the two winners would meet in the final on Sunday
but the championship has been pushed to Monday because two days
were lost to rain, meaning Nadal or Murray will be forced to
play four matches in four days.
Djokovic started the tournament as the slight favourite
after an incredible year in which he lost just two matches,
including one to Federer, and captured grand slams title in
Australia and at Wimbledon.
But the world number one will have his work cut out just
getting past Federer, already a five-time winner at Flushing
Meadows. The Swiss master may be on the wrong side of 30 but he
appears as fit as ever and has lost none of his wizardry
and court-craft.
Both have lost just one set en route to the semis and are
very familiar with each other's games.
Federer leads their head-to-head battles 14-9 and they have
played each other at the U.S. Open in each of the past five
years. Federer won the first four times but Djokovic won last
year and has gone to become the undisputed number one player in
the world this season.
"It's always a great matchup between the two of us. There
is no real secrets out there," Federer said. "We have had
particularly good matches here at the U.S. Open, and I have the
feeling it's going to be something similar again."
CLASSIC BATTLE
Murray's match against Nadal is also looming as a classic
battle. The defending champion has a 12-4 advantage over Murray
but the Scotsman beat him in the 2008 U.S. Open semi-finals and
the quarter-finals of this year's Australian Open.
"When I've won against him, it's always been on hard
courts," Murray said. "It's a good surface for me to play him
on.
"Obviously at the French I would go into that match not
being a favourite; then Wimbledon I've got a chance, but his
record has been great there. I think on the American hard
courts I think it's a close, close matchup."
Murray and Nadal have not been as impressive as Djokovic
and Federer in getting to the semis but both have displayed
enough signs to show they can win the title.
Murray came from two sets down to win a second round match
against Robin Haase while Nadal is the only player yet to drop
a set.
"Even if I lose tomorrow, I am happy about my U.S. Open,"
Nadal said. "It wasn't an easy situation for me coming to this
tournament after not having an easy summer.
"I am doing a lot of things much better than few weeks ago.
For me, a win is important but to feel competitive and have the
feeling that I can win is probably even more important."
