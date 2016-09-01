Tennis-Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID, Jan 30 Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
Sept 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the U.S. Open Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Wednesday Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) beat 3-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 7-5 6-4 Naomi Osaka (Japan) beat Duan Yingying (China) 6-4 7-6(3) 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (Croatia) 6-2 7-6(7) 13-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 6-2 5-7 6-2 Carina Witthoeft (Germany) beat Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1 Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Ana Bogdan (Romania) 6-0 6-1 Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat 9-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 6-4 6-4 12-Dominika Cibulkova (Slovakia) beat Evgeniya Rodina (Russia) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2 22-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Lauren Davis (U.S.) 6-1 4-6 6-3 14-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 7-6(2) 6-3 Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) beat Wang Yafan (China) 7-5 6-3 24-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 6-3 6-2 7-Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Christina McHale (U.S.) 6-1 6-3 8-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Kayla Day (U.S.) 6-1 6-1 Catherine Bellis (U.S.) beat Shelby Rogers (U.S.) 2-6 6-2 6-2 Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine) beat Zheng Saisai (China) 5-7 7-6(5) 7-5
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Standings from the ATP Tour singles Points 1 (1) Andy Murray(Britain) 11540 2 (2) Novak Djokovic(Serbia) 9825 3 (4) Stanislas Wawrinka(Switzerland) 5695 4 (3) Milos Raonic(Canada) 4930 5 (5) Kei Nishikori(Japan) 4830 6 (9) Rafa Nadal(Spain) 4385 7 (7) Marin Cilic(Croatia) 35