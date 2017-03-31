BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction
petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in
December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.
"An official announcement is expected within July, and
auctions in December," energy minister General Anantaporn
Kanjanarat told reporters.
The Erawan gas concession, operated by Chevron Corp,
and the Bongkot gas concession, operated by state-backed PTTEP
Exploration and Production PCL, will expire in 2022
and 2023, respectively.
They have a combined production of 2.2 billion cubic feet
per day, or 76 percent of output in the Gulf of Thailand.
The minister's comment comes after the country's
military-appointed parliament approved an amendment to a
petroleum law on Thursday which will give companies more options
for exploration and production operations.
Currently, oil and gas companies must get a concession to
operate in a Thai field.
The approved amendment will add the option of striking
production sharing agreements (PSA) or service contracts.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Patpicha
Tanakasempipat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)