(Refiles to fix word in paragraph three)
BANGKOK Oct 10 Thailand's stock exchange fell
3.2 percent on Monday, a day after the palace said in a
statement that 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej's health was
in an unstable condition.
The Stock Exchange of Thailand suffered its biggest
intraday decline in 27 days, or since Sept. 14. By 0316 GMT it
was down 2.3 percent.
The Thai baht fell to as low as 35.065 to the
dollar, the weakest since July 26.
Thailand's king, the world's longest reigning monarch, is in
an unstable condition after receiving haemodialysis treatment,
the palace said on Sunday.
News about the king is closely monitored in financial
markets in Thailand, where King Bhumibol is widely revered and
where he is seen as arbiter in politics.
(Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; and Pairat
Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Kim Coghill)