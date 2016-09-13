Sept 13 Thailand's benchmark index rose as much as 2.1 percent on Tuesday, recording its biggest intra-day percentage gain in nearly eight months, helped by a rise in Wall Street overnight.

"The market is rebounding following U.S. markets' rise overnight," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Securities Thailand. If the index sustains above 1430 and 1440 points, it could rise more through the rest of the week, she added.

At 0506 GMT, the index was up 1.9 percent at 1439.16 points. (Reporting by Krishna V Kurup; Editing by Sunil Nair)