FRANKFURT, July 11 U.S. buyout firm Advent has
sold its stake in German book retailer Thalia to a family of
publishers, who vowed to pursue restructuring the retailer has
adopted in recent years amid rising pressure from online
competitors.
The German Herder family acquired a majority stake in
Thalia, which has 280 stores in Germany, Austria and
Switzerland, making it the biggest book retailer in
German-speaking Europe.
The parties announced the deal in a statement on Monday but
did not disclose financial details. People familiar with the
matter estimated that the transaction was in the lower
three-digit million euro range.
The Herder family runs a long-standing German publishing
house of the same name, focusing mainly on religious and
spiritual content.
Advent had purchased Thalia from perfume and cosmetics
retailer Douglas in 2012 and subsequently restructured the
business to face up to competition from online retailers such as
Amazon.
"Thalia is back on solid economic footing and is growing on
its own," Advent managing partner Ranjan Sen said in the
statement.
Thalia had closed 20 stores and in recent years focused on
its own e-book, the Tolino, to compete with Amazon's Kindle. The
retailer planned to link its store and online business further,
its Chief Executive Michael Busch said.
"This is the beginning of a new chapter for our company,"
Thalia's Busch said. "We are gaining an entrepreneurial,
long-term oriented owner structure."
