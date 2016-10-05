FRANKFURT Oct 5 Around 8,000 Germany-based
employees at Thyssenkrupp Steel have been given assurances that
current collective wage agreements and job guarantees would be
upheld during its restructuring, the head of the works council,
Guenter Back, said on Wednesday.
"This has now been assured," Back said in a statement.
Thyssenkrupp Steel's management, the company's works council
and representatives from the IG Metall trade union will continue
talks about potential restructuring measures at the division, IG
Metall said.
"Management needs to comprehensively inform us why
restructuring is necessary. We expect a constructive dialogue,"
Back said.
Thyssenkrupp last month agreed to intensify talks
with its European steel workers in an effort to resolve a
dispute over plans to merge the division with Tata Steel
and possibly close plants.
