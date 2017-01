Sept 6 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp said on Tuesday it would stop testing its experimental drug in patients with fibromyalgia after it was found not to be effective in a late-stage trial.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue and disability.

Tonix said it would focus its resources on advancing the drug, codenamed TNX-102 SL, for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Ted Kerr)