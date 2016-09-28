TOKYO, Sept 28 Japan's Toshiba Corp
said on Wednesday it is expecting to report a bigger first-half
profit than previously forecast as prices for memory chips have
climbed on an increase in demand for smartphones.
The electronics conglomerate said it now expects a net
profit of 85 billion yen ($845 million) for the April-September
period. It had previously forecast a 70 billion yen profit.
Toshiba also said it has also has been seeing strong demand
for hard disk drives.
($1 = 100.5500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)