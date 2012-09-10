Sept 10 Toys R Us Inc is launching its
own tablet designed for children, to be sold exclusively at its
stores, as the world's largest specialty toy retailer gears up
to battle online and big box retailers in the holiday season.
The company said on Monday the tablet, dubbed Tabeo, will
sell for $149.99 and will be loaded with child-friendly apps and
integrated controls that allow parents to customize levels of
Internet access for each family member. It will be available
starting Oct. 21.
Toys R Us, which was taken private in 2005 by KKR & Co
, Bain Capital and Vornado Realty Trust in a $6.6
billion deal, is facing tough competition from rivals including
Amazon.com, Target Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, which often sell toys at lower prices.
The company said the 7-inch, multi-touch table will have
wi-fi capability, a 4GB flash memory, and will come with 50
free, preinstalled apps aimed at children.
Educational toymaker LeapFrog Enterprises Inc also
has a tablet aimed at children, called the LeapPad. In the adult
tablet world, last week Amazon launched its new Kindle Fire
tablet, while Apple Inc has been
rumored to be working on a smaller version of the iPad, which
will be cheaper.
LeapFrog shares, which fell as much as 11 percent on Monday
morning, were at $8.50, down 6 percent, on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The launch of Tabeo and the possibility of increased
competition pushed LeapFrog's stock down, Ascendiant Capital
Markets analyst Edward Woo said.