(Adds shares, background details)

Dec 15 Swedish industrial group Trelleborg raised its operating margin target on Thursday, sending its shares higher, and as widely expected revised its sales goal after years of falling like-for-like turnover.

* Says targets EBIT margin excluding items affecting comparability of at least 15 percent vs previous target of at least 12 percent

* Sets total sales growth target, including organic growth in excess of underlying market growth, of 5-8 percent over an economic cycle

* Previous target was that average annual organic growth over an economic cycle should be at least 5 percent. In addition, further growth would occur through bolt-on acquisitions

* The firm, a maker of industrial rubber products such as seals and anti-vibration components, is set to exceed its old operating margin target for a fourth straight year

* Trelleborg shares rise 2.3 percent at 1024 GMT compared with a 0.2 percent decline ahead of the news

* Trelleborg had an EBIT margin of 13.5 percent in the Jan-Sept period

* For continuing operations including items affecting comparability (over an economic cycle), Trelleborg targets return on equity (ROE) of at least 12 percent

* Trelleborg's rivals include Continental and Parker Hannifin, SKF and Bridgestone.

* Says "we are expecting that market will recover, giving Trelleborg a favorable and attractive market position when this happens"

* Says "we are investing heavily in further development of our digital offering" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)