UPDATE 5-Trump signs order to move controversial oil pipelines forward
* Dakota pipeline would boost capacity out of North Dakota (Adds comment from protester in Cannon Ball, North Dakota)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two orders to move forward with construction of the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental policies in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUSTRY Citing a pledge to cut taxes and regulation
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order directing that the permitting process and regulatory burden for domestic manufacturers should be streamlined to reduce what he called "the incredibly cumbersome, long, horrible" process.