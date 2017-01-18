* Gunman says changed target at least minute -newspaper
* Says was directed from Syrian Islamic State stronghold
* Original target was central Taksim square
By Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Jan 18 An Uzbek gunman who killed 39
people in an Istanbul nightclub on New Year's Day told police he
had to change target at the last minute to avoid heavy security
and acted with direct orders from Islamic State in Syria, a
newspaper said on Wednesday.
The gunman, named by the authorities on Tuesday as
Abdulgadir Masharipov, had initially been told to attack the
area around the central Taksim square and said his instructions
came from Raqqa, a Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, the
Hurriyet newspaper cited him as saying in police testimony.
"I came to Taksim on New Year's Eve but the security
measures were intense. It was not possible to carry out the
attack," he was quoted as saying.
"I was given instructions to search for a new target in the
area. I toured the coast at around 10 p.m. with a cab," he said,
referring to Istanbul's Bosphorus shore where the Reina
nightclub is located.
"Reina looked suitable for the attack. There didn't seem to
be many security measures."
Hurriyet did not say how it obtained the testimony and
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.
Masharipov was caught in a police raid late on Monday in
Esenyurt, a suburb on Istanbul's western outskirts, following a
two-week manhunt. He was captured with an Iraqi man and three
women from Africa, one of them from Egypt.
On Jan. 1, he shot his way into the exclusive nightclub and
opened fire on New Year's revellers with an automatic rifle,
throwing stun grenades to allow himself to reload and shooting
the wounded on the ground.
Islamic State claimed responsibility the next day, saying
the attack was revenge for Turkish military involvement in
Syria. Turkish troops entered Syria last August to push Islamic
State away from the border and halt Kurdish militia advances.
Like many cities around the world on New Year's Eve,
Istanbul had taken additional security measures, deploying
25,000 police officers to try to thwart attacks after a year of
bombings by Islamic State and Kurdish militants.
Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said on Tuesday that
Masharipov had admitted his guilt and that his fingerprints
matched those at the scene.
Sahin described him as well-educated, able to speak four
languages, and said he had received training in Afghanistan.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Dominic Evans)