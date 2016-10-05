BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as chairman
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
ISTANBUL Oct 5 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose 63 percent to 26.55 billion lira ($8.69 billion) in the first eight months of the year, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency showed on Wednesday.
The watchdog also said assets at the end of August stood at 2.51 trillion lira while loans totalled 1.59 trillion lira. ($1 = 3.06 lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Appoints Sherard Cowper-Coles as director and chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2kJwEVB) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million
* Says the co plans to buy back up to 16 million shares(2.9 percent) for no more than 16 billion yen