ISTANBUL Oct 5 Turkish banks' combined net profit rose 63 percent to 26.55 billion lira ($8.69 billion) in the first eight months of the year, data from the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency showed on Wednesday.

The watchdog also said assets at the end of August stood at 2.51 trillion lira while loans totalled 1.59 trillion lira. ($1 = 3.06 lira) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)