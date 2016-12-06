FOREX-Dollar wallows near 7-week lows on Trump protectionism
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
ANKARA Dec 6 Turkish economic activity is expected to recover in the final quarter of 2016, Central Bank Governor Murat Cetinkaya said on Tuesday, noting that the contribution of exports to growth would increase next year.
In a speech in Ankara on the bank's monetary and exchange rate policy for 2017, Cetinkaya also said that the normalisation of ties with Russia has had a positive impact on exports.
He also said the impact of foreign exchange volatility on inflation had been limited but it could start to affect prices from the first quarter of next year. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Trump's executive orders on immigration/security policy weigh
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.