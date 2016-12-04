DIARY-Top Economic Events to Feb. 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
(Corrects name of Turkish president in headline)
ISTANBUL Dec 4 Turkey is taking steps to allow commerce with China, Russia and Iran to be conducted in local currencies, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, the government's latest effort to shore up the tumbling lira.
In a speech to flag-waving crowds in the central city of Kayseri, Erdogan also said that Prime Minister Binali Yildirim would bring up the issue with Moscow during a forthcoming trip to Russia.
Erdogan has called on Turks to cash in their foreign exchange holdings and buy lira to stem the Turkish currency's decline. The lira has lost a fifth of its value this year, hit by a resurgent dollar and widening concern about a crackdown following the July 15 failed coup.
(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Susan Fenton)
NEW YORK/MONTREAL, Jan 25 A portfolio manager from an influential shareholder has thrown her support behind a plan to put railroad industry veteran Hunter Harrison into CSX Corp's CEO chair with the help of an activist investor.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's peso gained on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said he favors "a very stable, very solid Mexico" while elsewhere in Latin American stocks rose slightly. The Mexican currency hit a three-week high even as Trump forged ahead with plans for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The peso gained more than 2 percent to trade just above 21 pesos per U.S. dollar after Trump said in a speech that a strong Mexican economy was good for the United S