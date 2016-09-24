By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISTANBUL, Sept 24
ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Ratings agency Moody's cut
Turkey's sovereign credit rating to "junk," citing worries about
the rule of law after an attempted coup and risks from a slowing
economy, in a move that could deter billions of dollars of
investment.
Turkey depends on investment flows to fund its current
account deficit - one of the biggest in the G20 - and service
its foreign debt. Ratings downgrades could force it to pay more
to borrow money in international markets.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said the action, which came
late on Friday, showed Moody's was not being impartial nor
basing its rating solely on economic factors.
"We don't believe that these assessments are highly
impartial. We believe they are attempting to create a certain
perception of the Turkish economy," he told reporters.
The credit ratings agency cut the government's long-term
issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings debt to non-investment
grade Ba1 from Baa3. But it kept its outlook on the rating
"stable," saying Turkey's flexible $720 billion economy and
strong fiscal track record offset the balance-of-payments
pressures it faces.
The lira eased to 2.966 in light trade from 2.954
late on Friday before the Moody's move.
The downgrade followed a two-notch cut to below investment
grade by Standard and Poor's right after the attempted military
coup in July.
Conservative investment funds usually require countries to
have at least two investment grade ratings from major ratings
agencies for them to invest.
Fitch Ratings is the only one left that has Turkey on
investment grade, however, and it is due to review that rating
at the start of 2017.
"The drivers of the downgrade are ... the increase in the
risks related to the country's sizeable external funding
requirements (and) the weakening in previously supportive credit
fundamentals, particularly growth and institutional strength,"
Moody's said in an e-mailed statement.
"The government's response to the unsuccessful coup attempt
raises further concerns regarding the predictability and
effectiveness of government policy and the rule of law."
JP Morgan said in July that investors could sell $10 billion
worth of Turkish sovereign and corporate bonds if its rating was
cut to junk by one of the major ratings agency.
Turkey needs to attract $200 billion annually to finance its
current account deficit and service its foreign-currency debt.
One way to attract investment would be for the central bank
to raise interest rates, but on Thursday it instead cut its main
rate again, setting aside concerns about inflation after
repeated calls from President Tayyip Erdogan for cheaper credit.
Moody's did not discuss the rate cuts in its statement.
'GROWN-UP' RESPONSE
Erdogan has criticised the rating agencies for being
politically motivated, and even accused S&P of siding with the
coup plotters after its move in July.
Investors will watch how the government responds to the
Moody's downgrade and hope for a "grown-up approach" that does
not merely blame the rating agencies, wrote Timothy Ash of
Nomura International.
"Accepting the weaknesses and setting out a reform agenda to
address these" is key, he said in a note.
There was little immediate sign of such a reaction, however.
Prior to Yildirim's response, Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin
Canikli said Moody's had turned a blind eye to the reforms and
steps the government has taken to boost growth and savings.
"Despite all of the global and regional risks, the Turkish
economy's pace of growth is among the top five economies," he
added in a statement.
Gross domestic product growth slowed to 3.2 percent in the
second quarter. Turkey may cut its official target for 4.5
percent GDP growth this year as the impact of the coup attempt
takes its toll on the economy.
Moody's said it expects GDP to grow an average of 2.7
percent in the next three years, compared with 5.5 percent in
the first four years of this decade.
Turkey imposed a state of emergency after the coup and
detained tens of thousands of civil servants and soldiers
suspected of links with the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen,
whom the government accuses of masterminding the coup.
"The large-scale suspensions in the civil service raise
doubts over the capacity of Turkey's policy-making institutions
to make meaningful further progress in both legislating and
implementing the reform program," Moody's said.
Measures taken against businesses suspected of ties to the
Gulen movement are likely to harm growth because they raise
worries about the protection of private investment and the
investment climate in general, the ratings agency said.
(Additional reporting by Yesim Dikmen, Nevzat Devranoglu and
Ercan Gurses; Editing by Jane Merriman and Hugh Lawson)