ANKARA Jan 5 Turkey's state pipeline operator Botas will cut supply to gas-fired power plants by 50 percent as of Friday due to increased household demand in cold weather, energy industry sources said on Thursday, in a bid to free up more gas for households.

Three industrial sources said private gas-fired power plants were informed of Botas' measures, before a cold wave, expected to cause heavy snow, hits Turkey over the weekend.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)