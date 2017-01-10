Jan 10 Fox News reached a financial settlement
several months ago with former host Juliet Huddy, who claimed
she was sexually harassed by two top figures at the cable news
network, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
In a letter from her attorney to Fox News, Huddy claimed she
had been harassed by "The O'Reilly Factor" host Bill O'Reilly
and Fox News co-President Jack Abernethy, the Journal reported.
(on.wsj.com/2jcICXx)
Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc,
paid a six-figure settlement to Huddy, but believes the claims
are false, the Journal reported.
The settlement came when Fox News was dealing with sexual
harassment claims against former network chief Roger Ailes, the
Journal said.
Huddy's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, and Fox News did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)