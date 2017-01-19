BRIEF-Verizon CFO says co has not reached any final conclusions on Yahoo deal
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call
WASHINGTON Jan 19 The ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc has agreed to pay $20 million to settle allegations that it exaggerated prospective earnings in seeking to recruit drivers, according to documents filed with a U.S. federal court on Thursday.
The company had on its website that UberX drivers made more than $90,000 in New York and $74,000 in San Francisco when the real earnings were considerably less, the Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing.
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported an 11.3 percent increase in quarterly profit as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.