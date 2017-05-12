US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
SAN FRANCISCO May 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday rejected Uber's bid to send its high-profile trade secret dispute with Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit to a private legal forum, a setback for the ride services company.
Uber had argued that an arbitrator, not a jury, should decide the merits of Waymo's February lawsuit alleging that a key engineer had stolen trade secrets from Waymo and brought them to Uber. Unlike court proceedings, which are largely conducted in public, arbitrations take place behind closed doors. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
PARIS, June 19 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp aims to sell more than 1,000 of its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) aircraft by around 2040, aided by expected growth in demand for medium-sized planes.
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.