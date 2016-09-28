(Repeating for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Julia Love and Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 With its recent
acquisition of self-driving truck startup Otto, Uber
Technologies Inc. is plotting its entry into the
long-haul trucking business, aiming to establish itself as a
freight hauler and a technology partner for the industry.
Otto plans to expand its fleet of trucks from six to about
15 and is forging partnerships with independent truckers,
Otto co-founder Lior Ron told Reuters in an interview. Starting
next year, Otto-branded trucks and others equipped with Otto
technology will begin hauling freight bound for warehouses and
stores, he said.
Uber has already started pitching services to shippers,
truck fleets and independent drivers, and the services go well
beyond Otto's initially stated goal of outfitting trucks with
self-driving technology. It also plans to compete with the
brokers who connect truck fleets and shippers.
Fully autonomous trucks remain years away - some trucking
industry experts estimate two decades - and the Otto vehicles
are currently manned by a driver and an engineer. But the
Uber-Otto efforts include a host of other technologies involving
navigation, mapping and tracking, which can be deployed even as
work continues on self-driving systems.
An executive at one company told Reuters he had already been
approached by Uber about hauling his goods, noting that Uber
touted recent hires and advances in trucking technology.
Uber aims to ultimately transform the competitive and
fragmented $700 billion-a-year trucking industry, which is
notorious for low margins. The company is challenging a host of
established players, ranging from publicly traded companies,
such as third-party logistics firms C.H. Robinson and
XPO Logistics, to countless mom-and-pop trucking
businesses.
Otto has had motor carrier permits with the U.S. Department
of Transportation and California Department of Motor Vehicles to
move cargo since earlier this year. Eleven days after the close
of the Uber acquisition last month, Otto filed for a new permit
to haul freight, noting it would expand its fleet to 15 trucks.
Ron told Reuters that Otto also aims to partner with the
industry, and that "thousands" of owner-operator truck drivers
have reached out to the company.
"We are talking with everyone," he said. "We don't want to
develop technology just for the sake of technology."
Uber - the dominant ride-hailing firm and the world's most
valuable venture-backed startup, at $68 billion - last month
bought Otto in a $680 million deal. Otto, with about 100
employees, had just launched in January.
While Uber's brand and financial backing could supercharge
Otto's prospects, industry experts remain skeptical that a
Silicon Valley startup with little experience can shake up
long-haul trucking.
"The transportation industry is a relationship-backed
business," said Kevin Abbott, a vice president at C.H. Robinson.
"There's a lot more to it than just finding a piece of
equipment."
Abbott noted that Uber is just the latest in a long line of
companies that have tried to take the place of brokers, who
typically match loads with vehicles.
Uber and Otto also face competition from a growing crop of
startups eyeing the industry. Companies such as Transfix, Convoy
and Cargo Chief are aiming to unseat traditional brokers by
matching shippers with carriers using complex algorithms, while
Trucker Path has built a popular navigation app for truckers.
BRAND ADVANTAGE?
One indication of Otto's ambitions is its recent hiring of
Bill Driegert, a logistics veteran who helped found Coyote, a
leading freight broker, and served as its chief innovation
officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Uber and Otto are
working to build a freight network to connect shippers and
carriers, much like Uber matches passengers and drivers.
The trucking push is partly a gambit to leverage the mapping
and logistics expertise Uber has gained ferrying passengers and
food in cities.
"This is really about connecting the dots, connecting the
shippers and the carriers," Ron said. "We are building that on
the long-haul piece. Uber, through UberRush and UberEats, built
that on the urban piece," referring to the company's on-demand
delivery services.
Self-driving trucks may eventually ease the driver shortage
facing the trucking industry. But even absent autonomous
technology, Otto says it could help decrease the cost of
trucking goods by more quickly finding freight, mapping more
efficient routes and reducing fuel consumption.
"In Uber, you press a button and an Uber shows up after
three minutes," Ron said. "In freight ... the golden standard is
that it takes (the broker) five hours of phone calls to find
your truck. That's how efficient the industry is today."
Uber is hardly alone in tackling that problem. XPO Logistics
- among the world's biggest logistics services - has invested
heavily in software that maximizes the utilization of trucks and
reduces fuel consumption.
C.H. Robinson has developed technology that allows companies
to track their shipments, as well as an app for carriers with
small fleets.
Moreover, the model that Uber used to disrupt the taxi
industry may not translate easily to trucking, said
transportation analyst Jack Atkins of investment bank Stephens
Inc. Companies avoid risk when shipping goods more than
consumers do when hailing rides, he said.
"I don't really see it as a near-term threat, just because
of how complex the industry really is," he said. "It's not as
simple as, 'Hey, I want to go from point A to point B in
Midtown.'"
LOGGING THE MILES
Ron emphasizes that Otto's autonomous driving technology is
still in a "testing regimen." The trucks can drive by themselves
on highways, with two copilots as backup, but maneuvering off
the open interstate remains a challenge.
The trucks now haul random items from the company's garage
to test how the vehicles respond to hauling weight. But the
company will "fairly soon" move goods for shippers - just about
any type of freight, except for hazardous materials, Ron said.
Otto currently has about two dozen drivers who are
employees, and next year the company will have more partnerships
with independent drivers. Truck fleets will also help test its
technology.
Otto has had talks with potential partners and is in the
process of trying to cement deals with some of them, Ron said.
"This is all about putting it on the road," Ron said,
"collecting the miles."
(Reporting by Heather Somerville and Julia Love; Editing by
Jonathan Weber)