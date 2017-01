KABUL A big explosion followed by gunfire hit the centre of Kabul late on Monday, hours after at least 24 people were killed in a suicide attack claimed by the Taliban in a crowded area of the city near the defence ministry.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blast or on any casualties.

(This version of the story corrects the day of attack to Monday)

(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Angus MacSwan)