Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
PARIS Air France (AIRF.PA) has abandoned plans to study forming a subsidiary unit for its maintenance arm, its chief executive told trade unions in a letter.
Maintenance is one of the most profitable business units for the Franco-Dutch airline group, whose French passenger operations have been engulfed by strikes and restructuring.
Air France-KLM's maintenance division, second in the market behind Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), accounts for only 15 percent of group sales but 26 percent of its operating profit.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.