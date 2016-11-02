Franck Terner speaks during an interview with Reuters in his office at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris, France, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Wednesday named Franck Terner as the new head of its Air France unit, replacing Frederic Gagey as the carrier aims to restore strained relations with unions.

Gagey, who leaves the Air France role after he failed to achieve agreements with pilots and cabin crew on new contracts, will however move to the job of group finance director at Air France-KLM, replacing Pierre-Francois Riolacci.

Air France-KLM CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac is due to give an update on his strategy for the group on Thursday, when it publishes third quarter results.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)