The logo of Airbus is pictured at the entrance of the Airbus facility in Bouguenais, near Nantes, France March 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) on Thursday said that it had placed a total of $1.5 billion (1.2 billion pounds) in U.S. dollar bonds, as companies look to take advantage of low interest rates to raise funds from capital markets.

Airbus said it had sold $750 million in U.S. dollar bonds with a 30-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 3.950 percent in a private placement, and had also placed a further $750 million in U.S. dollar bonds with a 10-year maturity and a fixed coupon of 3.150 percent.

The company said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

In February, Airbus reported lower 2016 core earnings and unveiled a new 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) charge for its A400M military aircraft programme.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White)