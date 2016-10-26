BERLIN The supply chain for the Airbus A350 jet is not yet where it needs to be to cope with an increased production rate in 2017, the chief financial officer of Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Wednesday.

Airbus Group's posted lower than expected third quarter profits earlier on Wednesday, partly due to delivery delays in its core commercial jet division.

"We handled it in 2016 with a lot of additional effort and cost. For 2017 and beyond, there is no time to be complacent," Harald Wilhelm told analysts.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Tina Bellon)