FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
German discounter Aldi to create 4,000 jobs in Britain
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
Sport
Murray beaten in Wimbledon quarter-finals by Querrey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
July 11, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a day ago

German discounter Aldi to create 4,000 jobs in Britain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A staff member stacks shelves at the Aldi store in Atherstone, Britain February 9, 2017.Darren Staples

LONDON (Reuters) - German discount grocer Aldi [ALDIEI.UL] plans to create 4,000 jobs in Britain in its biggest ever recruitment drive, as it steps up its expansion plans in order to match rising sales, it said on Tuesday.

Discounters Aldi and Lidl [LIDUK.UL] have grown rapidly in Britain in recent years, putting the squeeze on the major four supermarkets - market leader Tesco (TSCO.L), Sainsbury's (SBRY.L), Asda (WMT.N) and Morrisons (MRW.L).

Aldi currently has over 700 stores in Britain and said it remains on course to open 1,000 stores by 2022. 

The grocer said the jobs would be as store assistants and deputy store managers, and would help to meet an increase in sales after the group attracted nearly a million new customers in the last year.

"The success of Aldi in the UK is due to the hard work and commitment of our employees, and they are crucial to our future expansion plans," said Matthew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer for Aldi UK and Ireland.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by James Davey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.