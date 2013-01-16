OSLO Thirteen Norwegian employees of Norwegian energy firm Statoil are involved in a hostage situation in Algeria after Islamist militants attacked a gas plant partially operated by the firm, Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said.

The 13 employees are believed to be held inside the natural gas facility, Stoltenberg told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We've asked the Algerian authorities to put the life and health of the hostages above all," Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide told the same news conference.

