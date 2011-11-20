CAIRO Arab League foreign ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss Syria, which has failed to heed a deadline to halt a crackdown on protests against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported.

It quoted an official at the Cairo-based body saying the committee handling the Syrian file, which includes Egypt, Sudan, Algeria and Qatar, would meet a day earlier to prepare for the ministerial meeting.

