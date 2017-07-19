Philip Green poaches Burberry man to be TopShop CEO

LONDON (Reuters) - British retail tycoon Philip Green has recruited Burberry's (BRBY.L) chief merchandising officer, Paul Price, to be the boss of his TopShop/TopMan fashion chains and drive their expansion overseas.

Green's Arcadia group said on Wednesday that Price, who has held the CMO role at Burberry for a decade, would join TopShop/TopMan on Sept. 4.

In March Mary Homer quit as TopShop's boss to join The White Company.

"I believe Paul will be a great catalyst in leading the next phase of TopShop/TopMan’s global expansion," said Green.

Earlier this week Green, whose reputation was damaged after he was blamed by British lawmakers last year for the demise of the BHS department store chain in 2015, appointed Karren Brady to chair his Taveta holding company.