Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
BUENOS AIRES Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht said it presented a leniency deal offer to Argentine judges on Tuesday as it seeks to settle investigations of its use of bribes to help secure lucrative contracts across Latin America.
In December, Odebrecht and petrochemical subsidiary Braskem SA settled with Brazilian, U.S. and Swiss authorities a record fine of $3.5 billion (2.7 billion pounds). In that settlement, Odebrecht admitted to bribing officials in 12 countries, including $35 million in Argentina between 2007 and 2014.
The Dominican Republic approved the terms of a plea deal, including a $184 million fine, in April. Odebrecht is also negotiating deals in Panama, Colombia and Peru.
"A broad and efficient collaboration agreement has been submitted to the Argentine Federal Justice system similar to those concluded by judicial authorities of Brazil, Switzerland, the United States and the Dominican Republic," Odebrecht said in an e-mailed statement.
Sergio Rodriguez, one of the prosecutors involved in the Odebrecht investigation in Argentina, confirmed the offer had been presented. In a late March interview, Rodriguez told Reuters Argentina lacked a legal mechanism for companies to reach leniency agreements, likely complicating a deal.
President Mauricio Macri's administration has asked Congress to pass a bill that would allow companies to be punished for corruption and also enable them to sign leniency agreements.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Dan Grebler)
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.