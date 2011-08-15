JERUSALEM Israel does not plan to expand military ground forces in response to instability in Egypt and Syria, but will improve their training and mobility for wartime deployment, Israeli officials said on Monday.

The fall in February of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, long a U.S. ally, has triggered concern in Israel for the 1978 peace accord between the countries and for the demilitarised status of Egypt's Sinai peninsula on Israel's border.

In Syria, anti-government protests and attempts by pro-Palestinian demonstrators to cross into the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights have also raised questions about the stability of the decades-old armistice with the Assad administration.

Officials helping draft Israel's 2012-2017 defence budget said it would not provide for significant additions to ground forces required to fight enemy armies.

"Our current capabilities are sufficient for our foreseeable requirements, though we will be investing anew in training and improving rapid-response mobility to allow for more flexibility during emergencies," one Israeli official said.

The Institute for National Security Studies, a Tel Aviv University think-tank that monitors the regional military balance, said Israel last year had between 3,340 and 3,770 tanks, either upgraded American M60 Pattons or locally made Merkavas.

According to the INSS, Egypt and Syria each have comparable numbers of tanks. Egypt is armed by Washington, which last month announced a plan to sell Cairo 125 new M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks. Syria's forces are mostly from the Soviet era.

CONCERNS

Egypt's interim military rulers, though publicly cool to Israel, have maintained bilateral cooperation.

In the last half-year, Israel has approved pinpoint reinforcements of Egyptian troops in the Sinai to tackle civil unrest there. The Israelis also look to Cairo to curb arms-smuggling across the desert to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said that agreeing to additional Egyptian forces in Sinai served Israel's interests:

"This is something that serves the Egyptians and serves the chances for quiet and reducing, to a degree, the smuggling and infiltrations," he told reporters.

The United States, for its part, appears keen to show it is closing ranks with Israel: Lieutenant-General Mark Hertling, commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, was quoted by an Israeli newspaper as saying the allies would next year hold their biggest joint exercise, codenamed "Austere Challenge."

"We are looking to increase relations and to expand training," Hertling told the Jerusalem Post.

Israel's large ground forces date back to the Middle East wars of four decades ago. In 1967, a surprise air assault helped it tear through numerically superior Arab foes. But tables were turned in 1973, when Egypt and Syria struck first on the Sinai and Golan, decimating Israeli armour before being beaten back.

Since then, however, tanks have proven of limited use for Israel against the Lebanese and Palestinian guerrillas who have been its main adversaries. More recent events, however, have raised risks of a possible return of state-to-state conflicts.

"Ironically, our current regional concerns justify our decision to maintain classic heavy forces," said an Israeli official.

Work on the five-year defence budget has been clouded by popular protests over living costs. Officials said the Defence Ministry was examining a proposal to put off the budget by a year, keeping spending at its current level through 2012.

(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)