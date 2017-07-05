Ofgem to probe British Gas switching terms
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
SEOUL A South Korean consortium backed by steelmaker POSCO (005490.KS) is still interested in buying Australian steel company Arrium Ltd (ARI.AX), an official at Newlake Alliance which leads the consortium told Reuters on Wednesday.
His comments came after rival British consortium GFG Alliance said on Wednesday that it had signed a binding agreement to acquire the deeply indebted steel company.
"We are very surprised by and disappointed with the decision," the source with direct knowledge of the matter said, adding that his group was told of the decision only this morning.
"We made a superior proposal with competitive bid price and sustainable long-term post-acquisition plans. We are not sure whether the seller's decision fully reflects the best interests of all involved stakeholders, including the employees and regional economies," he said.
The Seoul-based private equity syndicate led by Newlake Alliance and JB Asset Management was chosen on June 15 as the preferred bidder, only to have GFG return with a revised offer.
He declined to comment on whether it would sweeten its bid or take legal action against Wednesday's decision.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into British Gas' switching terms, it said on Thursday.
LONDON A cyber attack on email accounts of British lawmakers last month is likely to have been by amateur or private hackers rather than state-sponsored, European government sources said.
WARSAW U.S. President Donald Trump once more urged NATO allies in Europe on Thursday to spend more on defence, on a visit to Poland that had been billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations after a tense alliance summit in May.