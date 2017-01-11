May to meet Turkish President, PM on Saturday
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim in Ankara on Saturday, her spokesman said.
SYDNEY Twenty people were trapped for almost two hours at the top of a roller coaster ride at a theme park on Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday, said emergency services, only a few months after an accident on a neighbouring theme park ride killed four people.
Those trapped on the Arkham Asylum Coaster ride were seated in chairs suspended from the ride. Most were easily rescued, but four could only be reached by emergency personnel using a ladder platform, according to a spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. No one was injured.
The latest incident at the Warner Bros. Movie World park, owned by Australia's Village Roadshow Ltd, follows a deadly accident at Dreamworld theme park owned by Ardent Leisure Group in October, 2016.
Four people were killed on a river rapids ride at Dreamworld, ranking it among the world's deadliest theme park accidents.
Village Roadshow shares were trading 2.5 percent lower on Wednesday, while the overall market was trading 0.4 percent higher. Village Roadshow in November said it had experienced "inconsistent trading" at its Gold Coast theme parks in Queensland state in the wake of the Dreamworld accident.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Michael Perry)
VIENNA An Austrian teenager arrested on suspicion of planning an Islamist attack in Vienna has told investigators he built a "test bomb" in Germany, where another suspect has been arrested, Austria's interior minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
BEIJING/WASHINGTON China said on Tuesday it had "irrefutable" sovereignty over disputed islands in the South China Sea after the White House vowed to defend "international territories" in the strategic waterway.