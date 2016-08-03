Raindrops cover the logo of French car manufacturer Renault on a automobile seen in Paris, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

BERLIN German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Wednesday he had received a French report on emissions levels of Renault (RENA.PA) and other carmakers, and that it showed abnormalities similar to those in German investigations.

Carmakers have come under scrutiny by experts as part of a widening clampdown on health-threatening nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels in the wake of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions test cheating uncovered by U.S. authorities last September.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Paul Carrel)