Helmut Kohl, father of German reunification, dies at 87 - Bild
BERLIN Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, died on Friday, the mass-selling newspaper Bild reported. He was 87.
GENEVA The managing director of British car brand Vauxhall, which is being bought by Peugeot (PEUP.PA) from General Motors (GM.N), said on Tuesday the firm's British production sites were key to the brand's heritage and sales.
"A key part of the brand heritage is that there is UK manufacturing," Rory Harvey told reporters at the Geneva auto show.
Peugeot-maker PSA has agreed to buy GM's European division, known as Vauxhall in Britain and Opel on the continent, prompting concerns about the future of the British brand's car and van plants.
Asked about whether the extra cost of importing more expensive euro-denominated parts had outweighed the benefits of cheaper exports since a Brexit-induced fall in the pound, Harvey said the net effect was negative.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON Bank of England Governor Mark Carney and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond will deliver speeches on Tuesday that were originally intended to be given at this week's Mansion House dinner, the BoE and the Treasury said on Friday.
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike in Syria last month, but Washington said it could not corroborate the death and Western and Iraqi officials were sceptical.