LONDON British engineering and support services firm Babcock (BAB.L) said chief executive Peter Rogers would retire in August and would be replaced by senior management executive Archie Bethel.

Babcock said Bethel, currently chief executive of its Marine & Technology division, would take on the role of chief operating officer from April to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities.

Rogers, 68, has held the CEO role for nearly 13 years.

(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)