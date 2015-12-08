The entrance of Monte dei Paschi bank headquaters is pictured in downtown Siena, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) were suspended from trading on Tuesday after hitting a new all-time low, with Italian banking shares hit by a sell-off as an expected wave of consolidation has so far failed to materialise.

By 1356 GMT, the DJ Stoxx index of European banks .SX7P lost 2.4 percent.

With a 5.35 percent drop ahead of the trading suspension, Monte dei Paschi is the worst performer on Italy's blue-chip stock index .FTMIB. Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (EMII.MI) follows with a 3.7 percent drop.

Traders mention concerns about Italian banks as a consolidation process aimed at strengthening a sector weakened by a three-year recession has stalled.

