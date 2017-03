LONDON UK banking stocks were boosted on Wednesday after a Bank of England committee said they must raise a further 25 billion pounds to help absorb possible future losses, at the low end of the forecasted range.

The sector, down 0.3 percent before the announcement, reversed those early losses to trade up 0.7 percent to an intraday high on the news.

Lloyds Banking Group led gainers, up 1.9 percent, enough to make it the second-top riser on the blue-chip FTSE 100.

