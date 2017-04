Police officers detain a suspect during a raid in which fugitive Mohamed Abrini was arrested in Anderlecht, near Brussels, Belgium, April 8, 2016 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Sebastien Dana-Kamran via Reuters TV

A man whom officials believe may be a suspect in the attack which took place at the Brussels international airport of Zaventem, is seen in this CCTV image made available by Belgian Police on April 7, 2016. REUTERS/CCTV/Belgian Federal Police/Handout via Reuters/Files

BRUSSELS Belgium's federal prosecutor said on Saturday that Paris attacks suspect Mohamed Abrini admitted to being the "man in the hat" seen accompanying two suicide bombers at Brussels airport on March 22.

"We confronted him with the video evidence prepared by our special unit," a spokesman for the prosecutors' office said. "He had to admit it was him."

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Toby Chopra)