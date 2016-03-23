LONDON Home Secretary Theresa May said U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was "just plain wrong" to say that Muslims in Britain were failing to report suspicious activity by extremists.

"I understand he said that Muslims were not coming forward in the United Kingdom to report matters of concern. This is absolutely not the case - he is just plain wrong," May said in parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said in an interview with Britain's ITV television that it was "a disgrace" that one of the suspects behind last November's attacks in Paris had been found in an area of Brussels where he lived. He also said people in the Muslim community in California had known in advance about an attack that killed 14 people in December.

