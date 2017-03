Boeing Co (BA.N) has "extreme confidence" in the 787 Dreamliner passenger jet, despite a series of mechanical incidents in recent days and weeks, the plane's chief project engineer said on Wednesday.

On a conference call, Boeing Vice President Mike Sinnett said the performance of the 787 was largely similar to the earlier 777 model in that plane's first year of service.

