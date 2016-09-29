The logo of BP is on display at a petrol station in Moscow, Russia, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhi/File photo

LONDON BP has sold its biggest office building in Britain to a local council for an estimated 360 million pounds, according to industry sources, and will remain in the premises as a tenant.

Spelthorne Borough Council, west of London, said in a statement it had purchased the Sunbury-on-Thames facility from the British oil and gas giant as a way to boost revenue streams. It did not state the price it paid.

Under the terms of the agreement, BP will remain as a tenant at the Sunbury site, where it employs around 3,000 people, leasing back the offices for a minimum period of 20 years.

A BP spokesman confirmed the sale but declined to comment on the price. The site houses BP's global business as well as its research and development business.

