LONDON There is enough central-bank money washing through the British economy at present, a top Bank of England policymaker said on Friday, indicating his continued reluctance to vote for more quantitative easing.

"I feel the amount of stimulus we have in place at the moment is appropriate," Ian McCafferty said in an interview with Dow Jones.

"It may well be that as animal spirits start to improve, some of the QE that was put into place last autumn may still have some impact to come."

McCafferty added that Britain's economy was likely to grow at a trend annual rate of around 2 percent for the next few years. That compares with a rate of around 3 percent before the global financial crisis.

