LONDON Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said on Monday that the British central bank would take lessons from this week's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve but there was less of a need for the Bank to act at the moment.

"Obviously we'll be watching the Fed's decision-making on Wedensday very, very closely, and be learning lessons from that episode. But we'll take our own decisions depending on our own circumstances," Shafik said after delivering a speech in London.

"There are some reasons why they're (likely) to act before we do so... Their transmission mechanism is slower than ours because of the prevalence of fixed-rate long-term mortgages in the U.S. system."

The Fed is expected to say on Wednesday that it is raising interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade, representing a landmark for the global economy which is still trying to work off the effects of the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Andy Brucel writing by William Schomberg)