Shafik, Deputy Governor for Markets and Banking, speaks at the Institute of Directors in London December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Bank of England Deputy Governor Minouche Shafik said she wanted to see sustained growth in wages that would push up inflation before backing higher interest rates, but rates could then rise faster than the market expects.

Last week, Britain's central bank highlighted a new fall in oil prices and slower wage growth as it kept borrowing costs at a record low 0.5 percent, where they have sat since 2009.

Shafik said policymakers were still grappling with how Britain's economy has behaved after the financial crisis, citing the recent flattening of increases in earnings as a good example.

"I will wait until I am convinced that wage growth will be sustained at a level consistent with inflation returning to target before voting for an increase in Bank Rate," Shafik said, in a speech to be given at the Institute of Directors on Monday.

She added that once she was convinced, she could see interest rates rising more quickly than implied by markets when the Bank made its last set of quarterly forecasts in November.

Markets currently price a first rate hike around the end of next year, while economists polled by Reuters mostly expect it to happen by mid-2016.

The flat market yield curve "could be weighed down by worries about the world", Shafik said, adding that the indirect effects of a more dramatic emerging market slowdown on confidence and financial channels could be significant.

On the outlook for inflation, she said an 18 percent appreciation of sterling that began in early 2013 had exerted significant downward pressure on inflation, and it would continue to have "some" effect for several years to come.

Last month, the MPC's newest member Gertjan Vlieghe described the tightening effect from sterling's strength as "huge", and dismissed the notion that central banks should raise interest rates to have ammunition against another downturn.

Of the MPC's nine members, only Ian McCafferty has voted to raise rates in recent months.

Some economists believe the expected decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise U.S. interest rates on Wednesday could change the outlook for the Bank. The Bank stressed last week there was no mechanical link between it and other central banks.

Shafik said all the MPC's members believed that future rate hikes would gradual and limited, and that they believed a future Bank Rate of 2 percent would allow room for a material reduction in a loosening cycle of monetary policy, if needed.

(Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by William Schomberg)