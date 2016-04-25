LONDON The Bank of England could reduce interest rates below zero in theory, although they should go nowhere near levels that would encourage big companies to stockpile cash, one of the central bank's rate setters said in an interview published on Friday.

Gertjan Vlieghe warned that the BoE would have to think "very carefully" about whether the benefits of negative rates would outweigh the costs, but his willingness to entertain the possibility marked him out from some of his colleagues.

Governor Mark Carney last week said the BoE has no appetite for negative rates and has repeatedly stressed their limitations, warning that their widespread adoption risked a "beggar-thy-neighbour" environment.

The Bank of Japan and European Central Bank have already cut some of their key interest rates to negative levels to get money flowing through the economy and reduce incentives to hold cash, hoping to boost growth and inflation in the process.

"Theoretically, I think interest rates could go a little bit negative," Vlieghe, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), told the London Evening Standard.

Vlieghe joined the MPC in September 2015 from hedge fund Brevan Howard, having worked as an adviser to former BoE Governor Mervyn King early in his career. He has warned of the risk of a long-term slowdown in economic growth.

In Friday's interview he said that rates that were too negative could encourage big companies to hoard cash in vaults rather than deposit it in banks which would have to charge interest on savings under negative rates.

"Once that happens, that is almost certainly negative for the economy because then you undermine the whole bank funding model," he said.

Interest rates of around -0.5 percent to -1.0 percent probably marked the point when companies might start hoarding cash.

"I'm also saying I don't even want to get close to (that point) because I don't know exactly where it is."

Echoing the latest MPC minutes, Vlieghe said the debate around Britain's June 23 referendum on its European Union membership made Britain's economy harder to read.

"While it is happening, it is more difficult than usual to understand what the underlying picture is," he said.

The minutes from this month's meeting marked the BoE's clearest warning yet that a British exit from the EU would probably hurt the economy and cause sterling to slide, angering pro-Brexit campaigners.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken/Jeremy Gaunt)