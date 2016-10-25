A pile of one pound coins is seen in a photo illustration shot June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON Books opened on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of several billion pounds of a British government bond due to mature in 2065, one of the bookrunners on the deal said.

Price guidance for the 2.5 percent July 2065 gilt GBT2H65= was set to yield 0.0-0.25 basis points more than the 50-year benchmark gilt, which matures in July 2068 GB50YT=RR.

Pricing is expected later on Tuesday and Barclays, Lloyds, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland are acting as lead bookrunners on the deal.

The 2065 gilt currently yields 1.55 percent.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)