LONDON, British construction output edged up less than expected in the month of October, suggesting the sector got off to a slow start in the final months of the year following a steep decline in the third quarter.

Construction output rose 0.2 percent compared with September, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 1.0 percent on the month.

But construction output was 1.0 percent higher than its level a year ago, beating expectations for a 0.9 percent annual drop.

Britain's construction sector accounts for around 6 percent of gross domestic product and the industry exerted a drag on economic growth in the third quarter, when growth was driven solely by the services sector.

The ONS revised up its estimate for construction output in the third quarter to show a drop of 1.9 percent compared with a 2.2 percent fall previously, although this had negligible impact on its estimate of gross domestic product.

But it revised down its estimate of housebuilding output to show a quarterly decline of 5.6 percent in the third quarter -- now the biggest drop since early 2009.

Friday's data augured better for the fourth quarter, however, as housebuilding output rose 1.5 percent in October compared with September.

Most surveys suggest house prices are rising again after the market cooled in 2014. The shortage of housing supply is expected to keep the market under pressure.

The ONS also revised its estimates of construction output in previous quarters, after changing the way it treats outlying figures during the production of the statistics.

Construction output growth for the second quarter was revised down to 0.3 percent compared with 1.4 percent previously, and the first quarter now shows a 2.1 percent quarterly surge compared with a 0.2 percent increase previously.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Li-mei Hoang)